Crysis 2 Goes Direct X 11: The Ultra Upgrade, Benchmarked

It’s here, it’s free, and it’s gorgeous. Crytek provides the DirectX 11 patch for which we've all waited, and we put it to the test to see just what it takes to run Crysis 2 at maximum fidelity. If you've been holding out, now's the time for Crysis 2.

DirectX 11: Ultra Detail Benchmarks

Here’s where Crysis 2 pushes hardware as hard as it can, with DirectX 11 and all of the visual goodies enabled. In light of the DirectX 9 Ultra detail performance results, we added Radeon HD 6970s in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 580s in SLI in order to maximize our chances of seeing playable frame rates at 1080p:

At 1280x1024, the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 are humbled. The playing field is a lot tighter at 1680x1050, where the Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire, and GeForce GTX 460s in SLI have minimum frame rates close to the 30 FPS requisite.

At 1080p, only the Radeon HD 6970s in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 580s in SLI deliver completely fluid frame rates.

