Crysis 2 Goes Direct X 11: The Ultra Upgrade, Benchmarked

High-Resolution Texture Benchmarks

Crytek recommends a 1 GB graphics card when enabling the high-resolution texture pack, so we tested a few 1 GB solutions at both DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 to see if it affects performance:

Apparently not. Frame rates are virtually identical, regardless of whether the high-resolution texture pack is enabled. Unfortunately, we don’t have a 768 MB card on hand to see if this is applies to environment with less available graphics memory, too.

It's at least nice to know that folks with 1 GB cards can turn on this feature without losing significant playability in the process.