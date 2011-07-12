Trending

Crysis 2 Goes Direct X 11: The Ultra Upgrade, Benchmarked

By

It’s here, it’s free, and it’s gorgeous. Crytek provides the DirectX 11 patch for which we've all waited, and we put it to the test to see just what it takes to run Crysis 2 at maximum fidelity. If you've been holding out, now's the time for Crysis 2.

CPU Benchmarks

In our Crysis 2 Demo performance preview, the game servers were turned off before we were able to test CPU scaling. Let’s see how the full game reacts to different processor frequencies: 

Performance scales slightly with every 500 MHz increase on the Phenom II X4, but the Core i5-2500K demonstrates more of a jump than can be explained by a higher clock rate. The game favors Intel's Sandy Bridge architecture, clearly, though even a theoretical 2.0 GHz Phenom II X4 CPU provides enough horsepower to reach a 30 FPS minimum.

With that in mind, the Phenom clearly bottlenecks our GeForce GTX 570, which is something you don't want to see after spending good money on a fast graphics card.

Now let’s see how the game reacts to fewer execution cores:

There’s a dramatic and linear drop from four to two cores. You probably wouldn’t want to be playing Crysis on anything less than a triple-core CPU at 3.5 GHz, and for the best performance a quad-core part is definitely recommended.

169 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 12 July 2011 11:24
    O.O
    Reply
  • 12 July 2011 11:25
    >.> the graphics card I bought a month ago is officialy outdated imo.
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 12 July 2011 11:25
    Awesome, I've been waiting for Tom's to bench the DX11 patch. Thanks for the benchmarks.
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 12 July 2011 11:33
    bear95>.> the graphics card I bought a month ago is officialy outdated imo.What graphics card did you buy a month ago?
    Reply
  • jjb8675309 12 July 2011 11:41
    sweet it looks like if you do not have 580 sli you can toss this game out, outrageous requirements to max out imo
    Reply
  • bebangs 12 July 2011 11:43
    Is your monster rig is bored? Can't find any other games to play with your rig? Get this patch.

    Reply
  • coldtortilla 12 July 2011 11:51
    wow now I am really ashamed of buying a core i3 for my budget gaming pc, hopefully it won't be that bad considering that the game favors intel architecture.
    Reply
  • 12 July 2011 11:59
    Always when you overclock a amd system, the CPU_NB (northbridge ) is so or more important then clock itself. Just raise the multiplier and no cpu_NB over makes no sense at all!!! The performance boost its significative!!
    Reply
  • 12 July 2011 12:17
    And the game play still is average or below. When people say they want gameplay over graphics and then push Crysis 2 you know that is not the truth.
    Reply
  • Scoregie 12 July 2011 12:18
    God i'm happy i upgraded my GPU thank god... to bad i have a AMD 1055T god DAM IT outdated again o well just an excuses to spend $1500 on a new PC thanks Crytek :D
    Reply