The Most Common DDR DRAM Myths Debunked

DRAM Will Run Faster With All Slots Filled

Running two sticks of DRAM puts less stress on the memory controller than four. Less electricity is needed, the memory controller needs less voltage to remain stable and, while it isn’t noticeable, the DRAM runs ever so slightly quicker (generally). The same holds true for tri- and quad-channel motherboards. Part of the misconception is that four DIMMs (often sold as a quad-channel set) will always run in full quad-channel mode, even though a dual-channel motherboard doesn’t support this feature.