The Most Common DDR DRAM Myths Debunked

8GB Is All You'll Need For The Next X Years

If you don’t really multi-task, then 8GB is fine. But that isn't the case for gamers and enthusiasts. Five years ago, 2GB was thought to be enough, then 4GB and so on.

Another signal: computer vendors are typically stingy with DRAM, so when 2GB seemed like enough, they were providing 1GB, for example. Today, 6 to 8GB is the norm, and 16GB isn’t uncommon, suggesting that 8GB isn’t going to be enough for long. Games are using more DRAM. If you want to keep a rig for more than a year or two, I suggest a 16GB entry point.