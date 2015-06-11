Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Liquid CPU Cooler Review

Test Results

Perhaps I was a little too harsh on Swiftech’s H220-X in our last review, noting its cooling capacity deficit compared to the 2x140mm Kraken X61. Then again, it also fell behind the NH-D15. Deepcool’s Gamer Storm Captain 240 (try saying that three-times, fast) falls somewhere between the similarly-sized H220-X and the enormous Kraken X61, and that gives us hope for the overall performance and value analysis.

“Tach 2” in the above chart is the motherboard reading for either the second fan of an air cooler or the pump of a liquid cooler. Many pumps produce multiple tachometer signals per revolution though, and we believe the 5252 number seen here is twice the pump’s actual RPM.

What the Captain 240 gained in lower temperatures it lost in the noise battle, being the second noisiest cooler tested.

Where once we saw tiny air coolers reach superb cooling numbers while using screaming fans, today’s larger coolers are somewhat optimized for the noise expectations of actual consumers. The true measure of a cooler’s performance is a comparison of its temperature reduction to its noise increase, and the oversized Kraken X61 topped that metric. Supposing you only have room for a dual-120mm cooler, the H220-X takes second place, followed by the Gamer Storm Captain 240.