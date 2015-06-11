Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Liquid CPU Cooler Review

Introduction
Gamer Storm should be synonymous with Deep Cool by now, as the company lists products from both its enthusiast and commercial builder business on the same web page. Growing out from oversized air to “AIO Cooling” where “all in one” refers to closed loops, Gamer Storm represents its latest generation in liquid cooling. The best news for enthusiasts might be that Deepcool is bucking the trend of $140 coolers, with its Captain 240 now selling for $110.
The big question is whether that 20 percent lower price will cost Captain 240 buyers anything in performance. It may simply be true that some of Deepcool’s competitors are over-charging. Or, Deepcool might have a more-efficient supply stream. Or, its competitors might be spending all that extra money on marketing. We’d certainly like to know, so we’re putting the Gamer Storm on an overclocked Haswell-E system to find out.
As for looks, I'd never give a hoot. Who spends time oohing and ahhing, getting physically 'excited' by computer parts?!! Sheesh..."Do something WITH the computer, don't just stare at it's purty lights."
Umm many people care about looks. If they didn't we wouldn't have cases with side windows. It is no different than a person getting physically excited by the looks of a car.