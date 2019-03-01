Dell UltraSharp U4919DW Monitor Review: Two 27-inch QHD Screens in One

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The U4919DW offers decent viewing angles on par with other premium IPS panels. Its gentle curvature means you can sit anywhere in front of it and see a bright image without any color shift. You can share the U4919DW with another user if both parties sit within the panel’s edges, which isn’t too difficult given its 4-foot width.

From the top, though, detail was largely washed out with a 60 percent reduction in light output. Once we got off axis by more than 45 degrees, things turned blue and brightness dropped by 40 percent.

Screen Uniformity

Only one monitor has posted a lower black uniformity score than the U4919DW, NEC’s ultra-premium (and expensive) PA243W, which we reviewed last year. This helps boost its intra-image contrast and ensures there is no bleed or glow in dark content. Our black field pattern showed no visible issues whatsoever. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Though the U4919DW draws the screen at an average rate for a 60Hz monitor, it has lower total lag than most other displays sporting that refresh rate. While it won’t suffice for hardcore competitive fragging, it’s fine for most players with average reflexes and skills. We certainly had no problem storming the Normandy beach in Call of Duty: WWII. Control inputs were seamlessly linked to on-screen movement. Though there are more-capable gaming monitors here, the Dell’s extra resolution makes it a compelling alternative to the Samsung mega-wide.



