What Does DirectCompute Really Mean For Gamers?

Benchmark Results: Civilization 5
Lastly, we wanted to use Civilization 5 to confirm our observations with the Radeon 5870 card, although first on deck is our Radeon HD 7970 flagship.
Once more, we see the FX chip unlocking performance on AMD's fastest single-GPU graphics card that simply isn't available from the A8's four cores.
Under the higher-end processor, rendering with the addition of DirectCompute takes a 23% toll on frame rates, while with the A8-3850, the impact is only 17%. Overall, the FX gives a 41% boost to average frame speeds.
Switching our A8 config over to the Radeon HD 5870, we see DirectCompute rendering smack 19% off of our average frame rates. More significantly, compared to the Radeon HD 7970, rendering performance is cut in half. Unlike other GPGPU implementations we’ve seen in the past, where simply having support for a new technology was sufficient to get most of the benefits, the performance scaling we see under Civilization 5 plainly reveals that the more you pay, the more you get. No doubt, the hardware vendors are pleased by this.
Despite Civilization 5's allure as an entertaining game, the title does not (nor should it) aspire to photo-realism. It uses DirectX 11 as a means to achieve better performance, not crank out more lifelike visuals, and that's why it's able to churn out frame rates in excess of 500 FPS on our top-end system.
That's also why we see 85 FPS at 1920x1080 using our APU. We're happy to see this because it drives home the point that not every DirectX 11-enabled game is a performance hog trying to push the boundaries of graphics technology. An entry-level APU really can be suitable for mainstream users whose wants are more modest than the typical enthusiast.
And the composite view. Again, there are no surprises. The strength of a potent GPU looks to be the most influential factor in regular and DirectCompute-assisted rendering.
THAT. F.... FENCE. :D
Every, single, time. With every, single Source game. HL2, CSS, MODS, CSGO. It's everywhere.
Ha. Seriously! The source engine is what I like to call a polished turd. Somehow even though its ugly as f%$#, they still make it look acceptable...except for the fence XD
It’s unnecessary for games to emulate camera flaws, and depth of field is a limitation of cameras. The human eye is able to focus everywhere, and free to do that. Depth of field does not allow to focus where the user wants to focus, so is just an annoyance, and worse, it costs FPS.
This chart is great. Thanks for showing it.
It shows something out of many video cards reviews: the 7970 frequently falls under 50, 40, and even 20 FPS. That ruins the user experience. Meanwhile is hard to tell the difference between 70 and 80 FPS, is easy to spot those moments on which the card falls under 20 FPS. It’s a show stopper, and utter annoyance to spend a lot of money on the most expensive cards and then see thos 20 FPS moments.
That’s why I prefer TechPowerup.com reviews. They show frame by frame benchmarks, and not just a meaningless FPS. TechPowerup.com is a floor over TomsHardware because of this.
Yet that way to show GPU performance is hard to understand for humans, so that data needs to be sorted, to make it easy understandable, like this figure shows:
Both charts show the same data, but the lower has the data sorted.
Here we see that card B has higher lags, and FPS, and Card A is more consistent even when it haves lower FPS.
It shows on how many frames Card B is worse that Card A, and is more intuitive and readable that the bar charts, who lose a lot of information.
Unfortunately, no web site offers this kind of analysis for GPUs, so there is a way to get an advantage over competition.
So .. in short: Consoles are cheap and easy to use. You pop in the CD, you play your game. You won't be a professional FPS gamer (hence the stick), or it won't amaze you, hence the graphics. But it's easy and simple.
'Hate' is a bit strong word but you do have a point there. It's much more natural to focus my eyes on a certain game objects rather than my hand (i.e. turn the camera with my mouse). And you're right that it's unnecessary because I get the depth of field effect for free with my eyes allready when they're focused on a point on the screen.