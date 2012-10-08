Three Down-Draft Heat Sinks: The Last Of A Dying Breed?

Benchmark Overview
Enermax's ETD-T60-VD has the best cooling performance at idle, but only when its fan is spinning as fast as it'll go. The downside of this quickly becomes apparent in the face of a 48.2 dB(A) noise level, which is the loudest in our round-up. Scythe's SCKC-2100 performs slightly worse with its fan going all-out, but it generates a much less obnoxious 39.2 dB(A). You can further slow the fan speed down to 1000 RPM without losing much cooling performance and get to a nice 32 dB(A).
The finishing order looks the same under full load. Enermax and Scythe lead, as Noctua's NH-L12 can’t quite compete with them. As we pointed out before, it's interesting that the Noctua NH-L12 cooler performs similarly with a fan speed of 1000 and 1460 RPM.
Noise and Weight
Don't forget to account for ambient noise, which is already often higher than the rated loudness of many coolers.
with the greatest 140mm desktop PC fan in existence, the Sanyo Denki 9LB1412M501: bit.ly/QOHXJA
Specs: 140x140 51mm 138CFM 2000rpm 39dBA 12V 0.5A
Essentially the most perfect balance of airflow to noise I have ever seen.
I can only imagine how well this fan can cool not only the CPU but virtually the entire upper half of the motherboard as well. Alas, my dream will remain a dream since although I know where to buy the fan, the min. order quantity is 10, pushing the total price to at least $500; way out of my reach.
But speaking of which, Tom's, why not compare motherboard voltage regulator and RAM module temps with these top-down coolers vs tower coolers? Myself and many overclockers will be extremely interested in these temps.