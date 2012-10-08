Three Down-Draft Heat Sinks: The Last Of A Dying Breed?

Benchmark Overview

Enermax's ETD-T60-VD has the best cooling performance at idle, but only when its fan is spinning as fast as it'll go. The downside of this quickly becomes apparent in the face of a 48.2 dB(A) noise level, which is the loudest in our round-up. Scythe's SCKC-2100 performs slightly worse with its fan going all-out, but it generates a much less obnoxious 39.2 dB(A). You can further slow the fan speed down to 1000 RPM without losing much cooling performance and get to a nice 32 dB(A).

The finishing order looks the same under full load. Enermax and Scythe lead, as Noctua's NH-L12 can’t quite compete with them. As we pointed out before, it's interesting that the Noctua NH-L12 cooler performs similarly with a fan speed of 1000 and 1460 RPM.

Noise and Weight