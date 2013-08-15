AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Results: Company Of Heroes 2
Even at its lowest detail settings, Company of Heroes 2 brutalizes our hardware at 1920x1080. A lower resolution would likely help, but these configurations simply don't deliver a smooth experience as-tested. Technically, Dual Graphics does show a slight advantage over one card or APU on its own. But with minimum frame rates under 20, the results are hardly exciting.
Charting frame rate over time shows us that the low minimums we saw in the first chart aren't symptomatic of a one-time dip. Performance actually falls under 30 FPS for a significant portion of the benchmark run.
The frame time variance in Company of Heroes 2 is extremely high. But the frame rates are so low that this probably isn't important. Performance falls below what we consider playable, so there's not much point in comparing the stutter-ridden output in video.
If I had just paid good money for a new graphics card for Dual Graphics, I'd be feeling pretty well cheated out of my money right now.
Could we see this performed again with Catalyst 13.8?
"You'll notice that we're using the Catalyst 13.6 Beta 2 driver instead of Catalyst 13.8 Beta, which adds a frame pacing feature for smoother, more consistent output. AMD tells us that the new driver does not affect Dual Graphics configurations. It only works with multiple discrete GPUs. Rest assured that the configuration we're presenting is as up to date as possible."
As this issue unfolds, I hope there are as informative follow-ups to accompany them. Good job!
Ah - my apologies.. Thanks for the response.