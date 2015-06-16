Dynatron R27 And R24 Versus Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Technical Specifications
MORE: Latest Cooling News
MORE: All Cooling Content
MORE: How To Build A PC: From Component Selection To Installation
Few Narrow ILM coolers exist, and even fewer are large enough to suit the needs of a desktop Haswell-E processor. Among those few options, these three are the only models that we could find to fit the X99E-ITX/ac in a proper front-to-back orientation. Noctua also offers its single 120mm-fan NH-U12DX i4 for Narrow ILM, but that model must be turned sideways in order to fit the X99E-ITX/ac. The motherboard’s power cable header and CPU socket location make the 120mm cooler a problematic pairing for most cases, but more on that later.
server level cooling will be loud
big air noctua wins over water in most cases
be cautious when buying a very specific type of motherboard?
and more cautious with the 1 type of cooler we think is bestish?
target acquired..
Is there an Intel stock cooler for comparison?
So, they leave you to figure narrow ILM out on your own. Because narrow ILM is supposed to be for servers, where custom-sized solutions are usually needed.
information provided about coolers could be deduced from the articles picture.
enthusiast level hardware, both chipset and size
pulling the stock fans from dynatrons and adding something controllable? vantec tornado, same relative power/size/noise
there even seems to be other options available even with directional and space mounting demands
"The cooler bracket also seems to fit a Corsair H100i/h80i as seen in Linus's video"
a comment from the initial review for this motherboard.
so this article isnt a ILM type cooler review or a asrock x99e-itx/ac cooler review.
I was initially drawn by the 2U 3U coolers, as I use 3U and 4U server cases for gaming systems
nearly ironic as I am the "target"... commenting
Ill agree, the title(enter intelligent constructive criticism here):D
cheers