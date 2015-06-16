Dynatron R27 And R24 Versus Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Dynatron R24 And R27

The R24 and R27 offer two different heights of the same fin design - where more fins offer more cooling, and fewer fins provide a lower profile. At 2.7” and 4.3” tall, the R24 and R27 are designed to fit 2U and 3U server enclosures, respectively.

Four heat pipes are flattened on the bottom and machined smooth for direct contact with the CPU’s heat spreader.

The factory-applied thermal compound will be replaced with Arctic MX4 in today’s test.

Also note that the R27 has 0.3” more clearance between the main heat sink body and base. This extra space accommodates the wider 80mm fan being placed above mounting screws where the R24’s 60mm fan sits between.

Densely packed heatsink fans require extra air pressure to ensure adequate airflow, necessitating thick 60x28mm and 80x38mm fans. Both also use heavy-duty motors, which grumble at low speed as the windings pass extra-strong magnets. Our tests show the R27 maxing out at nearly 4000 RPM, while the R24’s smaller fan astoundingly exceeds 7600 RPM - keep those fingers away!