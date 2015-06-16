Trending

Dynatron R27 And R24 Versus Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Today we look at three Narrow ILM CPU coolers for Intel's LGA2011 (v3): Dynatron’s mid-sized R27, Noctua’s NH-UD9X i4 and the ASRock-supplied Dynatron R24.

By

Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Noctua offers its dual 92mm-fan, single-tower cooler in a variety of model numbers, including the desktop NH-U9B with universal mounting kit, a dual-fan SE2 version of the U9B, the NH-U9DX i4 with Square and Narrow ILM brackets for LGA 2011 and 1356, and the NH-U9D0 A3 for AMD’s sockets G34, C32 and F. Mounting brackets are the only things that separate these three variations. The company offered us the NH-U9DX i4, but ended up sending the NH-U9B SE2 with all the brackets needed to convert it into the U9DX i4 or U9D0 A3.

Knowing that NH-U9DX i4 buyers won’t get all those other brackets, I turned the box around backwards to hide the model number and put only the parts they will receive in the photo. These include:

  • Square ILM mounting bracket set that also fits standard desktop LGA 2011 and 2011-v3 boards
  • longitudinal Narrow ILM bracket set
  • transverse Narrow ILM bracket set
  • fan splitter cable
  • two resistor wires for reducing fan speed
  • tube of Noctua’s NT-H1 thermal compound
  • screwdriver

Photos we’ve seen have shown this version of the cooler delivered with the Square ILM brackets pre-attached, but we took the base photo before adding those, so you can see how well Noctua polishes the mating surface, and how flat it is by the minimal ripples in its reflection.

We selected the longitudinal brackets for our installation, since transverse mounting doesn’t work as well with most cases. Motherboard and case design are both factors in this decision though, and some boards even have the socket turned sideways.

Noctua admits that 32mm of DIMM clearance is the biggest limitation for the NH-U9DX i4, but that’s not much of a limit since most sever and workstation memory is standard profile. We’re likewise using standard profile desktop memory in this motherboard, and a comparison of our own DIMM height to the remaining space shows that users get 35mm of clearance.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 08:00
    No comments yet, perhaps the title misses the target?
    Reply
  • Bernie Fresh 16 June 2015 08:29
    perhaps the target misses the point?

    server level cooling will be loud
    big air noctua wins over water in most cases

    be cautious when buying a very specific type of motherboard?
    and more cautious with the 1 type of cooler we think is bestish?

    target acquired..
    Reply
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 09:00
    16063704 said:
    perhaps the target misses the point?

    server level cooling will be loud
    big air noctua wins over water in most cases

    be cautious when buying a very specific type of motherboard?
    and more cautious with the 1 type of cooler we think is bestish?

    target acquired..
    Let me rephrase that: People who read the motherboard review want to know about coolers that fit. This is the information they need, but I don't think they're finding it.

    Reply
  • Amdlova 16 June 2015 09:16
    i have spend a little time to find the perfect case for a Micro super mini itx build. and dont find a right cooler in my country. that noctua if have the 1150 backplate will be Supremus. Iam a noctua user for a long long time. I think i will die before the fan stop. :D
    Reply
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 09:53
    16063830 said:
    i have spend a little time to find the perfect case for a Micro super mini itx build. and dont find a right cooler in my country. that noctua if have the 1150 backplate will be Supremus. Iam a noctua user for a long long time. I think i will die before the fan stop. :D
    With the universal mounting kit, the model number was NH-U9B SE2. Find one and buy it before they're all gone.
    Reply
  • HormusPeston 16 June 2015 11:23
    The name Dynatron sounds so much more cooler than Noctua. Unfortunately, it sounds 4 times as loud and cools half as much. Pity.
    Reply
  • Onus 16 June 2015 15:03
    I had wondered if these Dynatron coolers were any good; given that I prefer low-noise, it looks like the answer is "no, they're not."

    Is there an Intel stock cooler for comparison?

    Reply
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 16:15
    16065176 said:
    Is there an Intel stock cooler for comparison?
    No, Intel doesn't ship a cooler with LGA 2011 or 2011-v3 and recommends this model, which doesn't fit narrow ILM:
    So, they leave you to figure narrow ILM out on your own. Because narrow ILM is supposed to be for servers, where custom-sized solutions are usually needed.

    Reply
  • Bernie Fresh 16 June 2015 16:51
    I shall also rephrase
    information provided about coolers could be deduced from the articles picture.
    enthusiast level hardware, both chipset and size

    pulling the stock fans from dynatrons and adding something controllable? vantec tornado, same relative power/size/noise
    there even seems to be other options available even with directional and space mounting demands
    "The cooler bracket also seems to fit a Corsair H100i/h80i as seen in Linus's video"
    a comment from the initial review for this motherboard.

    so this article isnt a ILM type cooler review or a asrock x99e-itx/ac cooler review.
    I was initially drawn by the 2U 3U coolers, as I use 3U and 4U server cases for gaming systems
    nearly ironic as I am the "target"... commenting
    Ill agree, the title(enter intelligent constructive criticism here):D

    cheers





    Reply
  • skit75 16 June 2015 16:59
    That is an amazing warranty for the Noctua cooler if it includes the fan/bearings. I mean, mine is still spinning over 6 years later and the PC it is in, has had VERY little downtime in 6 years. It runs 24/7 and apparently if I was sold a 6 year warranty on mine, I guess it just expired.
    Reply