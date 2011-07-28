Asus' Eee Slate EP121/B121: A Windows 7-Based Tablet PC

Display Quality: White And Black Uniformity
|Asus Eee Slate
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|313.8184
|290.1177
|305.0131
|338.9585
|324.3459
|325.5841
|324.2624
|308.9451
|310.7317
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.5051
|0.4579
|0.5060
|0.5066
|0.4458
|0.4845
|0.3895
|0.4506
|0.4288
Black luminance uniformity is good, but the Eee Slate's screen suffers from poor white uniformity. You probably won't notice it since the Eee Slate is usually held like a clipboard, too close to notice shifts in brightness. However, it's something worth mentioning if you're at all concerned about color shift at wider viewing angles.
When the hardware gets to a good enough standard then the peoiple will flock to a REAL operating system.