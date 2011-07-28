Asus' Eee Slate EP121/B121: A Windows 7-Based Tablet PC

Display Quality: White And Black Uniformity

Asus Eee Slate White Luminance cd/m^2 313.8184 290.1177 305.0131 338.9585 324.3459 325.5841 324.2624 308.9451 310.7317 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.5051 0.4579 0.5060 0.5066 0.4458 0.4845 0.3895 0.4506 0.4288

Black luminance uniformity is good, but the Eee Slate's screen suffers from poor white uniformity. You probably won't notice it since the Eee Slate is usually held like a clipboard, too close to notice shifts in brightness. However, it's something worth mentioning if you're at all concerned about color shift at wider viewing angles.