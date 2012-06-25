Trending

Five More Mainstream Gaming Cases, Rounded-Up

By

We've already given you a pictorial walk-through of cases six through 10 of our 15-chassis round-up. Today, we build PCs inside of them, evaluate their value, and pick one as the most likely to satisfy your needs (though several excel in other ways).

Do Cases With More Features Offer More Value?

A few small requirements narrowed a field of over fifty mainstream cases to just fifteen, but even an in-depth look at that subset would have taken us a full month to complete. Rather than tackling a 15-case round-up, we broke the samples into three groups of five.

But that presented a new conundrum: in what order should we present the contenders? The easiest solution was to create groups of five enclosures based on when each brand delivered its first sample. Second samples will show up in the third round-up.

Now, you'd think that our almost completely random selection would result in an equally random set of features in each five-way comparison. So far, though, each story has only seen one stand-out design. We already saw these features individually, and here’s how they compare:

Antec Eleven HundredCooler Master Storm EnforcerFractal Design Arc MidiRaidmax AgustaSilverStone Kublai KL04
Dimensions
Height20.7"19.0"18.7"23.8"19.3"
Width9.3"9.0"9.3"9.3"8.4"
Depth21.7"20.8"21.6"21.7"19.8"
Space Above Motherboard1.2" to 2.2"****1.6"0.6" to 1.6"****0.2" to 0.8"****1.6" to 2.6"****
Card Length13.8"11.1" to 16.6"^^11.7" to 17.8"**16.9"17.3"^^^ to 18.1"^^
Weight20.0 Pounds19.0 Pounds23.1 Pounds17.7 Pounds18.5 Pounds
Cooling
Front Fans (alternatives)None (2 x 120 mm)1 x 200 mm (2 x 120 mm)1 x 140 mm (2 x 140 mm)1 x 120 mm, 1 x 80 mm (None)None (None)
Rear Fans (alternatives)1 x 120 mm (None)1 x 120 mm (None)1 x 140 mm (1 x 120 mm)1 x 120 mm, 2 x 80 mm (3 x 80 mm)1 x 120 mm (2 x 120 mm)
Top Fans (alternatives)1 x 200 mm (None)None (200 mm, 2 x 120 mm)1 x 140 mm (1 x 180 mm, 3 x 140/120 mm)2 x 120 mm (None)1 x 120 mm (2 x 120 mm, 1 x 140 mm)
Left Side (alternatives)None (2 x 120 mm)None (None)None (2 x 180/140 mm)None (1 x 180/120 mm)None (None)
Right Side (alternatives)None (1 x 120 mm)None (None)None (None)None (None)1 x 120 mm (2 x 120 mm)
Drive Bays
5.25" ExternalThreeFourTwoFiveFour
3.5" ExternalNone1 x Adapter1 x AdapterNone1 x Adapter
3.5" InternalSixSixEightSixNine
2.5" InternalTwoTwo + 1 x AdapterEight*Six*Six
Card SlotsNineSeven +1Seven +1SevenEight
Price$100$80$100$120$95
*Shared on 3.5" tray **Slots 1-3 ***Slots 2-4 ****w/o Top Fan ^w/o fan bracket ^^w/o Center Cage ^^^12.5" w/HDD installed

Carnival geeks are a good reminder that standing out isn't always a good thing. Yet, the computer geek in all of us hopes that the most elaborate of these designs can stand up to the performance and quality of its less-flashy rivals. We built a system into each of these cases to find out.

If you missed the first part of this series, or our recent picture-based tour of the five enclosures being evaluated today, then check out the links below:

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • samorf 25 June 2012 11:27
    That's a great looking case. I know value isn't a huge point for the CM Cosmos 2 but I would love to see your benchmarks on it.
    Reply
  • mjmjpfaff 25 June 2012 12:41
    I really thought that the Antec Eleven Hundred would get this site's nod, especially with its build quality and its plethora of features to help with cable management, as well as all of its removable dust filters which many cases at the 100$ mark lack as well as some cases well over 100$.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 25 June 2012 13:58
    mjmjpfaffI really thought that the Antec Eleven Hundred would get this site's nod, especially with its build quality and its plethora of features to help with cable management, as well as all of its removable dust filters which many cases at the 100$ mark lack as well as some cases well over 100$.
    Antec, I think, has fallen behind in case design as of late. While the Eleven Hundred is much better than the aging 900/300 design, it still has some small points of meh such as only one 2.5" drive bay when there are other cases close to the price (not current price but original price) trat support 2.5" in every drive bay.

    Also the design is a bit meh. Though I have fallen in love with the Corsair 500R so its a bit hard to make me think of another case. And the CM Storm Enforcer is ok. Had one in the shop the other day. Nothing amazing honestly but its not overly bad.
    Reply
  • Crashman 25 June 2012 14:34
    jimmysmittyAntec, I think, has fallen behind in case design as of late. While the Eleven Hundred is much better than the aging 900/300 design, it still has some small points of meh such as only one 2.5" drive bay when there are other cases close to the price (not current price but original price) trat support 2.5" in every drive bay.Also the design is a bit meh. Though I have fallen in love with the Corsair 500R so its a bit hard to make me think of another case. And the CM Storm Enforcer is ok. Had one in the shop the other day. Nothing amazing honestly but its not overly bad.I really liked the Eleven Hundred, it's just that the Enforcer's super-low price makes it a better value for the majority of builds.
    Reply
  • damric 25 June 2012 15:39
    I really felt like I was reading a commercial. Was this review cut and paste from the marketing documents provided?
    Reply
  • randomkid 25 June 2012 16:40
    Nice article. I feel glad about my choice of the CM Storm Enforcer... :)
    Reply
  • Crashman 25 June 2012 16:41
    damricI really felt like I was reading a commercial. Was this review cut and paste from the marketing documents provided?I'll have what you're having! Then I can look past all the careful observations, performance data and criticisms and see a world made of cotton candy!

    BTW, you should at least read the ENTIRE conclusion before calling an article a fluff piece. Thanks!
    Reply
  • randomkid 25 June 2012 18:18
    ^No editing feature while in the Article comment mode. But I found out that once in the forum, it can be edited or deleted just like any post.
    Reply
  • jaquith 25 June 2012 18:50
    I tend NOT to recommend cases to folks (personal preference) - it's like saying your Girlfriend is ugly or has a flaw.

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

    As long as the case functions and has what you need -- it's all what YOU like and flips that switch.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 25 June 2012 20:18
    I'm not a fan of obviously gamer looking cases, but the Antec 1100, by virtue of being so similar to my P280, gets my vote.
    Reply