Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EPF1200EWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.9mV 4.9mV 5.3mV 4.0mV Pass 20% Load 19.7mV 6.0mV 6.9mV 5.6mV Pass 30% Load 28.2mV 6.7mV 16.5mV 8.6mV Pass 40% Load 32.9mV 7.7mV 18.3mV 10.5mV Pass 50% Load 39.3mV 8.4mV 19.4mV 12.9mV Pass 60% Load 29.5mV 17.1mV 25.7mV 20.2mV Pass 70% Load 29.4mV 9.4mV 24.2mV 14.7mV Pass 80% Load 32.8mV 10.4mV 24.9mV 16.4mV Pass 90% Load 35.7mV 14.0mV 30.0mV 21.2mV Pass 100% Load 39.8mV 25.0mV 39.0mV 33.0mV Pass 110% Load 45.0mV 27.5mV 40.4mV 48.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 15.7mV 10.1mV 18.8mV 5.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 39.2mV 27.4mV 37.0mV 34.6mV Pass

For a high-end CWT platform, these ripple suppression numbers don't live up to our expectations. The +12V rail might be close to 40mV at full load, which is quite good, but we're used to seeing less than 30mV (and in some cases less than 20mV) from platforms in this price range.

Worse, the 3.3V rail can't keep its ripple below 30mV. CWT should probably take a look at this rail's voltage regulation module.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

