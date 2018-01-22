Trending

Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EPF1200EWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load12.9mV4.9mV5.3mV4.0mVPass
20% Load19.7mV6.0mV6.9mV5.6mVPass
30% Load28.2mV6.7mV16.5mV8.6mVPass
40% Load32.9mV7.7mV18.3mV10.5mVPass
50% Load39.3mV8.4mV19.4mV12.9mVPass
60% Load29.5mV17.1mV25.7mV20.2mVPass
70% Load29.4mV9.4mV24.2mV14.7mVPass
80% Load32.8mV10.4mV24.9mV16.4mVPass
90% Load35.7mV14.0mV30.0mV21.2mVPass
100% Load39.8mV25.0mV39.0mV33.0mVPass
110% Load45.0mV27.5mV40.4mV48.5mVPass
Cross-Load 115.7mV10.1mV18.8mV5.1mVPass
Cross-Load 239.2mV27.4mV37.0mV34.6mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

For a high-end CWT platform, these ripple suppression numbers don't live up to our expectations. The +12V rail might be close to 40mV at full load, which is quite good, but we're used to seeing less than 30mV (and in some cases less than 20mV) from platforms in this price range.

Worse, the 3.3V rail can't keep its ripple below 30mV. CWT should probably take a look at this rail's voltage regulation module.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Soaptrail 22 January 2018 16:01
    The DFR would not be that bad at adding dust to the case if it does it each time you start your PC. If DFR kicks in each time you resume from sleep i do not expect to see dust all over the case but if DFR is only activated once or twice a year then yes you will be adding dust to the case assuming it actually detaches from the PSU.
    Reply
  • love4earthwk 23 January 2018 02:22
    I'm afraid Teardown video is about thermaltake grand rgb.

    Enermax platimax df 1200w video is uploaded in Aris's youtube channel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHaJDsd9QI
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:19
    Yes there is a problem with the video. We are working on it! I am sorry for the confusion!
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:35
    As a side note, those two platforms share many similarities.
    Reply
  • bettsar 23 January 2018 15:19
    I prefer to read the teardown analysis. I usually find that to be the most interesting part of the power supply reviews. Thanks for the high quality work that you do in putting these together.
    Reply
  • love4earthwk 25 January 2018 08:32
    I love your reviews. please don't get me wrong :)
    Reply