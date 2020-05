Benchmark Results: PCMark Application Performance

As always, I'd like to point out that PCMark Vantage isn’t a server or workstation benchmark, as it doesn’t reflect typical application scenarios for these hard drive products. However, it's still a decent tool for exploring raw performance.

The new Ultrastar 15K600 wins in all subtests. The older Ultrastar 15K450 and the 2.5” C15K147 run head to head, but there are differences between one benchmark section and the next.