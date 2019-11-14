EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 View Site

Corsair RM750x V2 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is tight on all rails. Unfortunately, we don't have data for the 750 G3 to make comparisons.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is long and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the G5’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.384A 2.026A 1.993A 1.018A 74.581 84.032% 0 <6.0 45.19°C 0.966 12.085V 4.936V 3.311V 4.913V 88.753 40.29°C 115.15V 2 9.812A 3.042A 2.990A 1.223A 149.434 88.737% 0 <6.0 46.38°C 0.988 12.080V 4.934V 3.309V 4.908V 168.401 41.08°C 115.15V 3 15.648A 3.548A 3.477A 1.429A 224.971 90.185% 0 <6.0 47.09°C 0.993 12.076V 4.933V 3.307V 4.902V 249.455 41.49°C 115.15V 4 21.418A 4.060A 3.993A 1.636A 299.743 90.356% 1379 37.5 41.78°C 0.997 12.071V 4.927V 3.306V 4.892V 331.737 48.33°C 115.16V 5 26.864A 5.080A 4.994A 1.843A 374.686 90.407% 1481 40.2 42.03°C 0.999 12.067V 4.924V 3.304V 4.886V 414.442 49.27°C 115.16V 6 32.315A 6.097A 5.997A 2.049A 449.630 90.102% 1670 42.6 42.88°C 0.999 12.063V 4.922V 3.302V 4.881V 499.025 50.75°C 115.16V 7 37.800A 7.117A 7.001A 2.257A 524.955 89.649% 1773 46.1 43.23°C 0.999 12.059V 4.920V 3.300V 4.876V 585.570 51.67°C 115.16V 8 43.294A 8.137A 8.008A 2.465A 600.283 89.053% 1882 46.2 43.80°C 0.999 12.054V 4.917V 3.297V 4.870V 674.074 52.45°C 115.16V 9 49.150A 8.648A 8.496A 2.464A 674.816 88.359% 1930 47.9 44.66°C 0.999 12.051V 4.915V 3.296V 4.871V 763.723 53.67°C 115.17V 10 54.808A 9.159A 9.017A 3.095A 750.044 87.460% 1935 48.8 45.89°C 0.999 12.048V 4.914V 3.294V 4.849V 857.587 55.14°C 115.18V 11 61.074A 9.161A 9.020A 3.095A 825.282 86.681% 1937 48.9 46.67°C 0.999 12.044V 4.913V 3.292V 4.848V 952.094 56.52°C 115.17V CL1 0.155A 14.001A 14.001A 0.000A 117.073 80.557% 0 <6.0 49.25°C 0.984 12.082V 4.933V 3.295V 5.004V 145.329 41.76°C 115.17V CL2 62.528A 1.004A 1.001A 1.000A 766.544 87.976% 1935 48.8 45.96°C 0.999 12.049V 4.923V 3.299V 4.899V 871.306 55.53°C 115.17V

What makes an impression here is that during the CL1 test, the fan stops to spin, because of the low load, although the operating temperature is close to 42 degrees Celsius. Normally, the fan should spin at low RPM, to cool down the PSU's internals.

The 750 G5 easily meets the corresponding 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even at high ambient temperatures.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the G5's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.203A 0.508A 0.480A 0.203A 19.641 67.551% 0 <6.0 0.881 12.088V 4.937V 3.313V 4.934V 29.076 115.16V 2 2.463A 1.012A 0.996A 0.406A 40.065 78.287% 0 <6.0 0.935 12.087V 4.936V 3.312V 4.929V 51.177 115.16V 3 3.651A 1.520A 1.479A 0.609A 59.520 82.740% 0 <6.0 0.955 12.085V 4.935V 3.311V 4.925V 71.936 115.15V 4 4.908A 2.027A 1.992A 0.813A 79.911 84.868% 0 <6.0 0.969 12.085V 4.935V 3.311V 4.920V 94.159 115.15V

The efficiency with light loads is low.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.069A 0.245A 0.243A 0.051A 15.187 62.635% 0 <6.0 0.687 12.087V 4.932V 3.313V 4.933V 24.247 115.16V

EVGA states that this unit is compatible with the ATX v2.52 specification, however from July 2020 the same spec will ask for at least 70% efficiency under such light load levels.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the G5’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

With normal loads the unit's efficiency is satisfactory, but this is not the case with light and super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 67.546% 0.074 5.123V 0.758 115.14V 2 0.250A 1.279 76.040% 0.153 5.118V 1.682 115.14V 3 0.550A 2.809 78.093% 0.273 5.107V 3.597 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.093 77.260% 0.376 5.092V 6.592 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.615 78.887% 0.429 5.076V 9.653 115.14V 6 3.000A 15.077 76.580% 0.503 5.026V 19.688 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB is has low efficiency, especially with 230V input.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.087V 4.928V 3.313V 4.929V 8.148 0.458 115.2V Standby 0.172 0.017 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The vampire power exceeds 0.25W and this is why the 750 G5 cannot meet the requirements even of the lowest Cybenetics efficiency rating. It is a shame to see such high energy consumption at standby, in a modern PSU.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is super aggressive when the power supply is pushed hard, under high temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The passive operation lasts for quite long, but afterward, the fan quickly increases its speed, and with higher than 525W loads, the noise output exceeds 40 dB(A).

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content