EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

The SuperNOVA 750 G5 is fully modular, compact, and promises for high performance. Will it be able to meet the popular Corsair and Seasonic offerings though?

By

Our Verdict

While the EVGA 750 G5 is competent, it's inferior to its predecessor, the 750 G3 and to competitors.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • Tight load regulation
  • Long hold-up time
  • Low inrush current
  • Fully modular

Against

  • Noisy
  • Poor transient response
  • High Vampire Power
  • Low efficiency with 2% load
  • Not compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • Small distance between connectors

Specifications and Part Analysis

The SuperNOVA 750 G5 achieves a decent overall performance score, which however is lower than its main competitors, the Corsair RM750x and the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 750W. Unfortunately, FSP, the manufacturer of EVGA's new G5 line, didn't pay much attention to the fan speed profile, so the 750 G5 is noisy. Moreover, its vampire power exceeds 0.25W with 230V input, so it fails to meet even the lowest Cybenetics efficiency standard (ETA-S). The SuperNova 750 G5 definitely fails to make our list of the best power supplies

EVGA's high numbered G, P, and T lines (G2, G3, P2, and T2) exclusively used Super Flower's Leadex platforms, which are among the best in today's market. Nonetheless, recent U.S. tariffs affected manufacturers with production lines in China, so EVGA had to turn to another OEM for the new G5 line, which will replace the G3 models. Probably this is the best time to grab a G3 PSU, even a G2 if you manage to find any before they vanish from the stores. At publication time, Newegg was still selling the G3 in the U.S. for $109 while the G5 was priced $30 lower.

The G5 line is based on an FSP platform, that uses an Active Clamp Reset Forward topology. Briefly this is a budget platform able to deliver long hold-up times even with small bulk caps and high efficiency levels. Still its performance cannot see eye-to-eye half-bridge and full-bridge topologies equipped with LLC resonant converters.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Max. DC Output750W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold *
NoiseLAMBDA-S+ ( 35-40 dB[A]) *
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA13512HF-A25)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (Selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 150mm
Weight1.63 kg (3.59 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

* Not certified yet by Cybenetics. According to our measurements the PSU falls into this noise category. There is no efficiency (ETA) classification, because of the high vampire power which puts it off Cybenetics' charts.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242462.530.5
Watts120750156
Total Max. Power (W)750
Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)3918AWGNo
4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

Plenty of cables and connectors are provided with the 750 G3. It would be nice if the EPS and PCIe connectors used thicker, 16AWG gauges, but this is not a super strong PSU, so we will let this slide. What we cannot let go, though, is the small distance between the peripheral connectors. With only 100mm you will probably fall into compatibility problems with larger chassis. This is why we recommend at least 150mm gap between the SATA and the 4-pin Molex connectors. Finally, the absence of in-cable caps is good news, since it creates a trouble-free cable routing and management processes.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x HY GBJ2506P (600V, 25A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETS2x ROHM R6020KNX (600V, 20A, 0.196Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x ROHM SCS306AM (650V, 6A @ 120°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Rubycon (450V, 390uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXG)
Main Switchers1x Infineon IPA80R310CE (800V, 10.6A @ 100°C, 0.31Ohm)
Reset Switch1x Infineon IPD80R1K4CE (800V, 2.3A @ 100°C, 1.4Ohm)
APFC/Switching ControllerFSP 6600 IC
TopologyPrimary side: Active Clamp Reset Forward Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETS4x Infineon IPP029N06N (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 2.9mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters:4x Infineon BSC042N03LS (30V, 59A @ 100°C, 4.2mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000 @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: 15x United Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelProtechnic Electric MGA13512HF-A25 (135mm, 12V, 0.28A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x CET CEF02N7G FET (700V, 1.3A @ 100°C, 6.75Ohm)
Standby PWM ControllerFSP 6601 IC
On the primary side, an ACRF (Active Clamp Reset Forward) topology is used with a single FET being the main switcher, while another FET plays the role of the reset switch. On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is used by the +12V rail, and the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. All heatsinks are small, and there is a strange bridge connecting the APFC and the primary heat sinks, which is mostly for aesthetics rather than doing something of importance (e.g., balancing the operating temperatures of those heat sinks). Finally, the overall design is clear, so the airflow is increased, and on the secondary side, there aren't many electrolytic caps; on the contrary, FSP used many polymer caps to filter ripple.

The transient filter has all the necessary parts. There is also inrush current protection through an NTC thermistor, which is supported by a bypass relay.

Only 390uF are enough for the bulk cap of a PSU that utilizes an ACRF topology, to offer a much longer than the required (17ms) by the ATX spec, hold-up time.

The photos above show the main switching and reset FETs of the ACRF topology.

The +12V FETs are installed onto a small heat sink. Moreover, both VRMs are located on a small vertical board.

The main PCB hosts a small number of electrolytic caps, along with several polymer ones. Many polymer caps are on the modular PCB.

This is the board that hosts the supervisor IC along with a number of operational amplifiers (op-amps), is depicted in the photos above. 

The soldering quality is good and the same goes for the build quality.

The fan is of good quality, but its speed profile is aggressive.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 10 October 2019 00:11
    Not a Leadex platform , can't really compete with the others.
    Reply
  • Yuniel 25 October 2019 22:11
    Hello Aris , you still recommened the g3 ? , beacuse aparently is in tier Tier D - Not recommended https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/1116640-psu-tier-list-40-rev-103/ , beacuse of OPP , the 850 g3 is good PSU for high end PC gaming ?
    Reply
  • mossberg 12 November 2019 20:32
    Yuniel said:
    Hello Aris , you still recommened the g3 ? , beacuse aparently is in tier Tier D - Not recommended https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/1116640-psu-tier-list-40-rev-103/ , beacuse of OPP , the 850 g3 is good PSU for high end PC gaming ?

    That list is a joke.
    Reply
  • agentlaidlaw 26 November 2019 19:18
    Yuniel said:
    Hello Aris , you still recommened the g3 ? , beacuse aparently is in tier Tier D - Not recommended https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/1116640-psu-tier-list-40-rev-103/ , beacuse of OPP , the 850 g3 is good PSU for high end PC gaming ?
    linus forums are spreading fear mongering. they use toms own reviews about the G3 series as their reasoning while simultaneously ignoring toms still recommendation for it IN THOSE SAME REVIEWS. they all of a sudden don't care about the authors opinion. they pick and choose what they want to hear and spread misinformation and instill paranoia and fear mongering into people. and also flat-out ignore jonnyguru reviews for it as well. while simultaneously using jonny's reviews for recommending other power supplies.

    do yourself a favor and ignore that dumb list. the guy who took control of it is going on a fear mongering spree and has admitted hes basing everything off his own opinion rather than facts. he doesn't like single rails and telling people single rails will blow up on them if you use them in units past 600 watts or so. he's not correcting users going around on that forum stating single rails don't support ocp / opp. he's spreading misinformation about a plethora of power supplies, hes ranking power supplies that are objectively worse over nitpicking stuff. like the g3 opp that's only a concern if you ARE ALREADY PUSHING THE POWER SUPPLY BEYOND ITS RATED SPEC NO MATTER WHAT EVEN WITH GOOD OPP YOU WILL STILL HAVE PROBLEMS IN THOSE SCENARIOS OVER TIME OF CONSTANT PUSHING OVER SPEC.

    sorry for my rant but linus power supply tier has been the worse thing to come about in the community.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 26 November 2019 19:29
    I never ever base my recommendations on a lame tier list.
    Reply
  • WigitMigit 16 December 2019 01:26
    Could I download evga's software and adjust the fan curve to deal with the loud fan issue? Or does their software not work with the g5 lineup
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 16 December 2019 18:21
    WigitMigit said:
    Could I download evga's software and adjust the fan curve to deal with the loud fan issue? Or does their software not work with the g5 lineup
    What software are you referring to? I've never heard of software that lets you change your PSU fan profile, except for Corsair link (which only works with a few of their high end PSUs).
    Reply
  • WigitMigit 18 December 2019 04:09
    TJ Hooker said:
    What software are you referring to? I've never heard of software that lets you change your PSU fan profile, except for Corsair link (which only works with a few of their high end PSUs).
    https://www.evga.com/supernova/
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 18 December 2019 04:25
    WigitMigit said:
    https://www.evga.com/supernova/
    Interesting, didn't realize EVGA had something similar. But it looks like it works only with that one PSU model from ~7 years ago, guess it's not too surprising I hadn't heard of it.
    Reply
  • VTEC_Inside 28 December 2019 19:08
    There is an issue with this review IMO.

    Active Clamp Reset Forward designs characteristically hold steady voltages better.

    The criticism regarding transient response is flawed in that it is not tested the way that people are actually going to use the things, ie with the caps in place.

    While I'm sure no one is stamping an official seal of approval on PSUs, I'd imagine they'd be ripped on pretty hard if it didn't actually adhere to ATX specifications.

    Evga's marketing wank goes on about the higher quality capacitors on the output board. A more useful test, IMO, would be to test that transient response under conditions that people are actually using the thing. Given that it only slightly failed this testing methodology without the caps, I'm left to believe that it would do just fine tested in a real world situation.
    Reply