EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the SuperNOVA 850 T2 compared to other units we've reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other PSU's performance is shown relative to it.

Given exemplary benchmark results across the board, it comes as no surprise that the 850 T2 easily finishes in first place. No other PSU in this wattage category is able to match its performance, even its high-end Platinum-rated sibling, which recently earned an award from us.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance per dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those figures and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific model wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Despite great performance, a high price knocks the SuperNOVA 850 T2 to the bottom of this chart. If you want the best bang for your buck, then the 850 G2 is much more attractive in this category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

EVGA's lead over the second-place finisher (Dark Power P11-850) in this graph is huge. Currently, the 850 T2 is the quietest PSU we've ever tested with a fan inside. It'd take a truly passive unit to fare better.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

The efficiency difference between the Platinum- and Gold-rated units we used for comparison is huge. If high efficiency is your primary concern, then nothing comes close to the 850 T2's performance in this wattage category.