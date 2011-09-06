Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

BD-R Single-Layer Read Performance
As with the fastest DVD writers, Blu-ray drives have reached the point where many have faster write performance than they can read. Asus and Plextor both state 8x read limits for their 12x BD-R writers.
Asus’ read speed for single-layer BD-R discs appears amazingly slow after seeing its incredible write performance on the very same disc. We scanned for errors and found none.
LG’s writer makes an awesome reader, reaching 10x maximum and averaging 7.65x.
Plextor splits the difference, maxing out at 8x while averaging a 6.07x single-layer read.
This is what a high-bitrate read looks like over a low-bandwidth interface, courtesy of USB 2.0 on LG’s BD12LU30.
Already pushing the limits of its drive using USB 3.0, Plextor’s PX-LB950UE gets identical performance from eSATA.
(I do not know if this is possible?) A lot of people still burn audio CDs and for this the burn quality is normally essential
http://www.tomshardware.com/gallery/bd-sl-scan-ASUS,0101-302721-9789-0-0-0-jpg-.html See no errors know no errors.
Not true. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp
I already have the bracket for eSATAp where I have the power supply connected using the 12v/5v molex cable.
Let me be more specific: USB 3.0 is primarily for portable devices, eSATA is primarily for stationary devices, and eSATAp is something in the middle that doesn't have enough power for "big" drives such as these.
The purpose of eSATAp WAS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of eSATA. But the purpose of USB 3.0 IS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of PCIe. This is a was vs is debate, Windows XP is still great too but many people have simply quit using it.
Hey, I remember external SCSI too!
BTW, some of these drives DO support eSATA. Forget the P, a USB power connector won't power these drives!
You don't get it. You actually connect the power supply power cable to the back side of the eSATAp connector. It gets the full 12v and 5v load.