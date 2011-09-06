Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

BD-R Dual-Layer Read Performance
Asus’ lackluster single-layer reads could have been due to an issue specific to our media. Could Verbatim’s dual-layer discs help it pick up the pace?
The 4.78x average previously seen in single-layer media translates to both layers in the BW-12D1S-U.
LG reads much faster than Asus, reaching an 8x maximum to deliver a 6.10x average.
Plextor performs similarly to LG in BD-R dual-layer reading, reaching 8x maximum to achieve a 6.08x average.
LG’s USB 2.0 interface appears to be stuck below 30 MB/s, so connecting it to USB forces the maximum read to barely more than 6x. The average drops to 4.59x.
The assumed benefit of Plextor’s eSATA interface is similarly unimpressive, with this read falling slightly below that of its USB 3.0 interface.
