Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

Plextor PX-LB950UE
Plextor combines the interface benefits of its two competitors by endowing the PX-LB950UE with both USB 3.0 and eSATA. This could be the perfect duo for owners of multiple systems from different hardware generations, as USB 3.0 connectors are backwards-compatible.
Plextor uses the same power block style as LG, with replaceable wall plugs that aren’t that easy to find. Fortunately, its internal parts can tolerate international standards using universal travel kit plug converters. Software plus USB 3.0 and eSATA cables are also included.
Bundled PowerDVD software supports 3D playback, while Plextor’s PlexUtilities suite covers most other needs, including configuration help.
While experienced buyers understand that the fastest external drives are nothing more than repackaged desktop hardware, the PX-LB950UE most closely resembles an internal drive’s shape. The external shell adds around 1/2” to the internal drive’s width and height.
USB 3.0 and eSATA are found on the rear panel, along with a 12 V power input and rocker switch. This type of switch makes Plextor’s the easiest drive to power up and down.
(I do not know if this is possible?) A lot of people still burn audio CDs and for this the burn quality is normally essential
http://www.tomshardware.com/gallery/bd-sl-scan-ASUS,0101-302721-9789-0-0-0-jpg-.html See no errors know no errors.
Not true. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp
I already have the bracket for eSATAp where I have the power supply connected using the 12v/5v molex cable.
Let me be more specific: USB 3.0 is primarily for portable devices, eSATA is primarily for stationary devices, and eSATAp is something in the middle that doesn't have enough power for "big" drives such as these.
The purpose of eSATAp WAS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of eSATA. But the purpose of USB 3.0 IS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of PCIe. This is a was vs is debate, Windows XP is still great too but many people have simply quit using it.
Hey, I remember external SCSI too!
BTW, some of these drives DO support eSATA. Forget the P, a USB power connector won't power these drives!
You don't get it. You actually connect the power supply power cable to the back side of the eSATAp connector. It gets the full 12v and 5v load.