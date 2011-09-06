Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

Plextor PX-LB950UE

Plextor combines the interface benefits of its two competitors by endowing the PX-LB950UE with both USB 3.0 and eSATA. This could be the perfect duo for owners of multiple systems from different hardware generations, as USB 3.0 connectors are backwards-compatible.

Plextor uses the same power block style as LG, with replaceable wall plugs that aren’t that easy to find. Fortunately, its internal parts can tolerate international standards using universal travel kit plug converters. Software plus USB 3.0 and eSATA cables are also included.

Bundled PowerDVD software supports 3D playback, while Plextor’s PlexUtilities suite covers most other needs, including configuration help.

While experienced buyers understand that the fastest external drives are nothing more than repackaged desktop hardware, the PX-LB950UE most closely resembles an internal drive’s shape. The external shell adds around 1/2” to the internal drive’s width and height.

USB 3.0 and eSATA are found on the rear panel, along with a 12 V power input and rocker switch. This type of switch makes Plextor’s the easiest drive to power up and down.