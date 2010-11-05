Seagate's FreeAgent GoFlex: Modular External Storage

The 3.5” Drives: FreeAgent GoFlex Desk (1 TB)

The GoFlex Desk is the base drive. It centers on a 3.5” hard drive available in 1 TB, 2 TB, and even 3 TB capacities. Pricing is currently $129 (1 TB), $189 (2 TB), and $229 (3 TB). Compared to other external 3.5” drive solutions, these aren’t exactly bargains. Unlike the 128-bit AES-enabled FreeAgent Go and FreeAgent Desk drives, these GoFlex models use 192-bit triple-DES encryption, which seems like a half-step backward, although Seagate makes some amends by including Memeo Instant Backup.

The base drive comes with a USB 2.0 desktop adapter that also functions as a stand, although you can opt to orient the drive horizontally. The interface sits on one side of the desktop adapter; five LEDs can be found on the other side. Four of them work as a capacity gauge, while the fifth shows drive activity.

The GoFlex Desk USB 2.0 delivers roughly 30 MB/s and performs exactly as expected. By itself, the GoFlex Desk 1 TB is a slightly overpriced external storage solution. However, the story starts to make a little more sense if you anticipate a USB 3.0 upgrade, for example.