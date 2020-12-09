FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is within 1% on the 12V and 5V rails. Still, the competition performs notably better.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thanks to the large bulk caps, the hold-up time is very long. The power ok signal is also accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Very low leakage current.

10-106% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.137A 1.991A 1.978A 0.991A 119.985 87.066% 0 <6.0 36.03°C 0.972 12.091V 5.024V 3.335V 5.046V 137.809 40.20°C 115.17V 2 17.307A 2.988A 2.972A 1.192A 240.014 90.633% 0 <6.0 45.64°C 0.992 12.083V 5.019V 3.330V 5.033V 264.820 40.98°C 115.16V 3 26.756A 3.486A 3.474A 1.393A 359.113 91.654% 0 <6.0 46.82°C 0.993 12.075V 5.015V 3.325V 5.026V 391.815 41.48°C 115.16V 4 36.330A 3.994A 3.975A 1.595A 479.533 91.854% 790 22.3 41.62°C 0.995 12.065V 5.010V 3.321V 5.016V 522.058 47.76°C 115.16V 5 45.567A 4.996A 4.976A 1.799A 599.674 91.733% 792 22.3 42.06°C 0.996 12.052V 5.004V 3.316V 5.003V 653.715 48.76°C 115.15V 6 54.799A 6.002A 5.980A 2.000A 719.782 91.119% 975 29.2 42.42°C 0.996 12.044V 4.999V 3.311V 4.990V 789.932 50.40°C 115.14V 7 64.020A 7.012A 6.989A 2.210A 839.538 90.664% 1263 36.0 43.48°C 0.996 12.034V 4.994V 3.306V 4.976V 925.992 51.73°C 115.13V 8 73.325A 8.003A 7.997A 2.418A 959.904 90.050% 1468 40.2 43.66°C 0.996 12.023V 4.988V 3.301V 4.963V 1065.966 52.65°C 115.13V 9 82.990A 8.530A 8.495A 2.422A 1079.289 89.379% 1749 44.8 44.25°C 0.995 12.011V 4.982V 3.296V 4.955V 1207.546 53.71°C 115.12V 10 92.503A 9.041A 9.021A 3.042A 1199.730 88.571% 2068 49.2 45.48°C 0.995 12.000V 4.977V 3.292V 4.931V 1354.539 55.80°C 115.12V 11 98.550A 9.045A 9.028A 3.044A 1271.698 88.151% 2157 49.7 45.52°C 0.994 11.994V 4.975V 3.289V 4.927V 1442.643 56.46°C 115.11V CL1 0.100A 14.000A 14.000A 0.000A 117.913 83.686% 782 22.2 42.37°C 0.973 12.086V 5.011V 3.325V 5.057V 140.899 49.17°C 115.17V

The PSU couldn't deliver 110% of its max-rated power, so we had to apply a bit lower load, at 106%. It looks worse, though, because it couldn't handle our CL2 test, where we apply full load at 12V and minimum load on the minor rails. This was a huge letdown. Even at lower temperatures, we weren't able to run a full CL2 test, since the PSU stopped after a short period.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.226A 0.498A 0.494A 0.197A 19.979 61.952% 0 <6.0 0.821 12.095V 5.026V 3.338V 5.068V 32.249 115.17V 2 2.453A 0.995A 0.989A 0.395A 39.969 74.961% 0 <6.0 0.906 12.094V 5.026V 3.338V 5.062V 53.320 115.17V 3 3.684A 1.492A 1.483A 0.593A 60.001 80.584% 0 <6.0 0.938 12.094V 5.026V 3.337V 5.056V 74.458 115.17V 4 4.908A 1.990A 1.978A 0.792A 79.954 83.791% 0 <6.0 0.956 12.093V 5.025V 3.336V 5.054V 95.421 115.17V

The efficiency levels in this load range are not high.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.800A 0.259A 0.260A 0.054A 24.214 66.273% 0 <6.0 0.847 12.095V 5.026V 3.338V 5.071V 36.537 115.18V

The PSU cannot exceed 70% efficiency with 2%, of its max-rated-capacity, load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We would like to see higher efficiency under light and super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.508 77.914% 0.050 5.078V 0.652 115.18V 2 0.250A 1.268 82.876% 0.112 5.074V 1.530 115.18V 3 0.550A 2.786 84.836% 0.215 5.066V 3.284 115.18V 4 1.000A 5.052 85.165% 0.316 5.052V 5.932 115.18V 5 1.500A 7.576 83.759% 0.384 5.051V 9.045 115.18V 6 3.000A 15.040 82.938% 0.466 5.014V 18.134 115.18V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is one of the most efficient 5VSB rails that we have encountered so far.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.093V 5.023V 3.338V 5.074V 10.958 0.481 115.2V Standby 0.075 0.006 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is high, especially with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not aggressive. Still, it allows the fan to operate at high speeds under tough conditions because the PSU's PCB is small, so high airflow is required to keep the thermal load in control, despite the platform's high enough efficiency levels.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Passive operation lasts for quite long, under normal operating temperatures. Average noise output is kept low, close to 27 dBA.

