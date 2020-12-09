FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Power Supply Review

FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W deals FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Amazon $260.58 FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W 80... Amazon Prime $269.99

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP (Cold @ 22°C) 12V: 102.4A (102.4%), 11.985V 5V: 33.9A (169.5%), 4.985V 3.3V: 29.1A (145.5%), 3.327V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 4.986V OCP (Hot @ 40°C) 12V: -5V: 33A (165%), 4.994V 3.3V: 27.5A (137.5%), 3.329V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 4.987V OPP (Cold @ 27°C) 1319.91W (109.99%) OPP (Hot @ 44°C) 1319.88W (109.99%) OTP ✓ (100°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓5V to Earth: ✓3.3V to Earth: ✓5VSB to Earth: ✓-12V to Earth: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

With high operating temperatures, we could not load the 12V rail higher than its nominal capacity, while at low temperatures, OCP on the same rail is set low. We are not sure why FSP left so little room for overloading on this rail, but this doesn't look right.

Normally, OCP at 12V should be higher than 110%. On the contrary, OCP is set high on the minor rails, especially at 5V. There is no need for such high power levels at 5V and 3.3V. The only thing you achieve with this is increasing the possibility of something bad happening to the PSU. Finally, OTP is set pretty low, but this didn't create any issues during our tough test sessions.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is kept at a lower voltage level than the other two, in all cases.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails.

The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be, and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest parts are the bridge rectifiers, which are installed on a small heat sink. Still, their operating temperature is kept much lower than the maximum allowed, and given that they are overrated, you won't have any problems as long as the fan operates normally.

