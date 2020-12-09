Trending

FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Power Supply Review

A powerful power supply, ideal for the new generation GPUs, from FSP.

By

FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Power Supply Review
(Image: © Amazon)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair HX1200

ASUS ROG Thor 1200

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

Image 2 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

Results 1-8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is within 1% on the 12V and 5V rails. Still, the competition performs notably better. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

Image 2 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

Results 9-12

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thanks to the large bulk caps, the hold-up time is very long. The power ok signal is also accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

Results 13-14

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

Image 2 of 2

Results 13-14

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs. 

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Result 14a

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Very low leakage current. 

10-106% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
18.137A1.991A1.978A0.991A119.98587.066%0<6.0 36.03°C0.972
12.091V5.024V3.335V5.046V137.809 40.20°C115.17V
217.307A2.988A2.972A1.192A240.01490.633%0<6.0 45.64°C0.992
12.083V5.019V3.330V5.033V264.820 40.98°C115.16V
326.756A3.486A3.474A1.393A359.11391.654%0<6.0 46.82°C0.993
12.075V5.015V3.325V5.026V391.815 41.48°C115.16V
436.330A3.994A3.975A1.595A479.53391.854%79022.3 41.62°C0.995
12.065V5.010V3.321V5.016V522.058 47.76°C115.16V
545.567A4.996A4.976A1.799A599.67491.733%79222.3 42.06°C0.996
12.052V5.004V3.316V5.003V653.715 48.76°C115.15V
654.799A6.002A5.980A2.000A719.78291.119%97529.2 42.42°C0.996
12.044V4.999V3.311V4.990V789.932 50.40°C115.14V
764.020A7.012A6.989A2.210A839.53890.664%126336.0 43.48°C0.996
12.034V4.994V3.306V4.976V925.992 51.73°C115.13V
873.325A8.003A7.997A2.418A959.90490.050%146840.2 43.66°C0.996
12.023V4.988V3.301V4.963V1065.966 52.65°C115.13V
982.990A8.530A8.495A2.422A1079.28989.379%174944.8 44.25°C0.995
12.011V4.982V3.296V4.955V1207.546 53.71°C115.12V
1092.503A9.041A9.021A3.042A1199.73088.571%206849.2 45.48°C0.995
12.000V4.977V3.292V4.931V1354.539 55.80°C115.12V
1198.550A9.045A9.028A3.044A1271.69888.151%215749.7 45.52°C0.994
11.994V4.975V3.289V4.927V1442.643 56.46°C115.11V
CL10.100A14.000A14.000A0.000A117.91383.686%782 22.2 42.37°C0.973
12.086V5.011V3.325V5.057V140.899 49.17°C115.17V

The PSU couldn't deliver 110% of its max-rated power, so we had to apply a bit lower load, at 106%. It looks worse, though, because it couldn't handle our CL2 test, where we apply full load at 12V and minimum load on the minor rails. This was a huge letdown. Even at lower temperatures, we weren't able to run a full CL2 test, since the PSU stopped after a short period. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.226A0.498A0.494A0.197A19.97961.952%0<6.00.821
12.095V5.026V3.338V5.068V32.249115.17V
22.453A0.995A0.989A0.395A39.96974.961%0<6.00.906
12.094V5.026V3.338V5.062V53.320115.17V
33.684A1.492A1.483A0.593A60.00180.584%0<6.00.938
12.094V5.026V3.337V5.056V74.458115.17V
44.908A1.990A1.978A0.792A79.95483.791%0<6.00.956
12.093V5.025V3.336V5.054V95.421115.17V

The efficiency levels in this load range are not high. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.800A0.259A0.260A0.054A24.21466.273%0<6.00.847
12.095V5.026V3.338V5.071V36.537115.18V

The PSU cannot exceed 70% efficiency with 2%, of its max-rated-capacity, load. 

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6

Results Efficiency

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 15-18: Efficiency

Image 2 of 6

Results Efficiency

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Results Efficiency

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Results Efficiency

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Results Efficiency

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Results Efficiency

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We would like to see higher efficiency under light and super-light loads. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50877.914%0.050
5.078V0.652115.18V
20.250A1.26882.876%0.112
5.074V1.530115.18V
30.550A2.78684.836%0.215
5.066V3.284115.18V
41.000A5.05285.165%0.316
5.052V5.932115.18V
51.500A7.57683.759%0.384
5.051V9.045115.18V
63.000A15.04082.938%0.466
5.014V18.134115.18V
Image 1 of 2

Results 5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

Image 2 of 2

Results 5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is one of the most efficient 5VSB rails that we have encountered so far. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.093V5.023V3.338V5.074V10.9580.481
115.2V
Standby0.0750.006
115.2V
Image 1 of 2

Results vampire power

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

Image 2 of 2

Results vampire power

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is high, especially with 230V input. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not aggressive. Still, it allows the fan to operate at high speeds under tough conditions because the PSU's PCB is small, so high airflow is required to keep the thermal load in control, despite the platform's high enough efficiency levels. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Passive operation lasts for quite long, under normal operating temperatures. Average noise output is kept low, close to 27 dBA. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Co BIY 10 December 2020 19:41
    I would be interested in the reviewer's opinion of the conformal coating and anything he saw related to humidity-proof claims.

    Was it visible in the tear down ? is it actually different than other products ?
    Reply
  • Jeremy.L 11 December 2020 07:16
    Co BIY said:
    I would be interested in the reviewer's opinion of the conformal coating and anything he saw related to humidity-proof claims.

    Was it visible in the tear down ? is it actually different than other products ?
    The conformal coating is hardly to find unless you use some devices to scratch the surface of the PCB board. Its overall performance is beyond my expectation.
    Reply