Trending

AMD Bulldozer Review: FX-8150 Gets Tested

By

Perhaps the most hotly-anticipated launch in 2011, AMD’s FX processor line-up is finally ready for prime time. Does the company’s new Bulldozer architecture have what it takes to face Intel’s Sandy Bridge and usher in a new era of competition?

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding

Notoriously single-threaded iTunes does AMD’s flagship no favors, dumping it at the back of the pack after exposing its inability to keep up with the previous architecture running at 3.7 GHz (even when it’s hitting frequencies as high as 4.2 GHz thanks to Turbo Core).

MainConcept turns things around, taxing all of Zambezi’s resources and putting the FX-8150 in second place between both Sandy Bridge-based competitors. Thuban’s six cores land the Phenom II X6 in fourth place, followed by Bloomfield and Deneb.

The same goes for HandBrake, which puts FX-8150 right below Core i7-2600K. Phenom II X6 1100T passes Core i5, though, giving it the third-place finish.

530 Comments Comment from the forums
  • btto 12 October 2011 11:13
    yeah finaly, now i'll read it
    Reply
  • ghnader hsmithot 12 October 2011 11:13
    nOT Bad AMd!
    Reply
  • jdwii 12 October 2011 11:14
    Been so long and i'm kinda sad.
    Reply
  • compton 12 October 2011 11:16
    Not many surprises but I've been waiting for a long, long time for this. I hope this is just the first step to a more competitive AMD.
    Reply
  • ghnader hsmithot 12 October 2011 11:16
    At least its almost as good as Nehalem.
    Reply
  • gamerk316 12 October 2011 11:17
    Dissapointing. Predicted it ages ago though. PII X6 is a better value.
    Reply
  • 12 October 2011 11:18
    As I expected - failure.
    Reply
  • AbdullahG 12 October 2011 11:18
    I see the guys from the BD Rumors are here. As many others are, I'm disappointed.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 12 October 2011 11:20
    for the gaming community this is a FLOP.
    Reply
  • phump 12 October 2011 11:22
    FX-4100 looks like a good alternative to the 955BE. Same price, higher clock, and lower power profile.
    Reply