Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Review: Samsung's Second-Child Syndrome

Testing The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1's IPS Display
LCD Performance (Background Info)
As with its predecessor, Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 employs one of the company's own IPS-based screens, a 10.1" WXGA TFT LCD with 149 pixels per inch and a 1280x800 resolution.
|Specifications
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|PPI
|Google Nexus 7
|7”
|1280x800
|216
|Amazon Kindle Fire
|7"
|1024x600
|169
|Apple iPad 2 (3G)
|9.7"
|1024x768
|132
|Apple iPad 3 (3G)
|9.7"
|2048x1536
|264
|Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
|10.1"
|1280x800
|149
|Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1
|10.1"
|1280x800
|149
Samsung's LCD panels are some of the industry's very best. Unfortunately, in the company of competition like Google's Nexus 7 and Apple's third-gen iPad, the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 isn't as impressive as its predecessor. That second-gen PPI figure means that you might perceive fewer colors, and images will look less detailed. For a more involved discussion on this topic, check out Why We Need (Or At Least Want) HD Tablets... to understand how PPI corresponds with image detail.
The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1's overall LCD performance is a bit of a let-down, seeing as the tablet renders about 48% of the Adobe RGB (1998) and roughly 70% of the sRGB gamuts. That's actually a step backward from the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which, almost one year ago, impressed us as the best-looking Android-based tablet available.
The 2D LUV gamut map gives us a bit more information. The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 again falls short in relation to its predecessor, but we more specifically see that it's particularly weak in green and blue highlights.
A year ago, we would have said that the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1's display does well. It delivers a sufficiently enjoyable viewing experience. But its image quality is less than exceptional compared to a handful of stellar-looking screens we've seen more recently.
When I saw it on the shelves I thought the store clerks labeled the specs wrong.
To my horror, they were correct.
I don't know what the hell Samsung was thinking, if they were purposely pulling that stunt so that the Galaxy Note 10.1" would look more appealing they sure succeeded but sadly for them, I snagged a Nexus 7 earlier on.
The Tab 2 should be seen as a budget tablet, and the Note should be seen as a high-end tablet.
That'd be a better way of looking at this if this new Galaxy Tab was priced more modestly. At this price, is is not a good deal. It's not horrible, but this is disappointing. It is only $100 cheaper than the Note, but it has maybe half of the CPU performance (if that) and is otherwise disappointing in a variety of other ways.
What is difficult about it? I have no trouble on my Android phones, but I don't have a Nexus of any kind, so I'm not sure if they have some sort of problem with Tom's that I'm not aware of.
When I try to leave comment when not signed in, the form asking for my username and password is being incorrectly repositioned, and on the Nexus (but not on Gingerbread), the focus is being returned to the username field after every keypress even if I'm trying to enter the password.