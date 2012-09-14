Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Review: Samsung's Second-Child Syndrome

Testing The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1's IPS Display

LCD Performance (Background Info)

Subpixels on Galaxy Tab 2 10.1

As with its predecessor, Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 employs one of the company's own IPS-based screens, a 10.1" WXGA TFT LCD with 149 pixels per inch and a 1280x800 resolution.

Specifications Screen Size Resolution PPI Google Nexus 7 7” 1280x800 216 Amazon Kindle Fire 7" 1024x600 169 Apple iPad 2 (3G) 9.7" 1024x768 132 Apple iPad 3 (3G) 9.7" 2048x1536 264 Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 10.1" 1280x800 149 Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 10.1" 1280x800 149

Samsung's LCD panels are some of the industry's very best. Unfortunately, in the company of competition like Google's Nexus 7 and Apple's third-gen iPad, the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 isn't as impressive as its predecessor. That second-gen PPI figure means that you might perceive fewer colors, and images will look less detailed. For a more involved discussion on this topic, check out Why We Need (Or At Least Want) HD Tablets... to understand how PPI corresponds with image detail.

The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1's overall LCD performance is a bit of a let-down, seeing as the tablet renders about 48% of the Adobe RGB (1998) and roughly 70% of the sRGB gamuts. That's actually a step backward from the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which, almost one year ago, impressed us as the best-looking Android-based tablet available.

The 2D LUV gamut map gives us a bit more information. The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 again falls short in relation to its predecessor, but we more specifically see that it's particularly weak in green and blue highlights.

A year ago, we would have said that the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1's display does well. It delivers a sufficiently enjoyable viewing experience. But its image quality is less than exceptional compared to a handful of stellar-looking screens we've seen more recently.