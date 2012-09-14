Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Review: Samsung's Second-Child Syndrome

Battery Life And Recharge Time

Battery Life & Recharge Benchmarks (Background Info)

The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 fares well in our battery life test, delivering about six hours and 48 minutes of Web browsing and MP3 playback. Even in light of the higher power consumption associated with turning brightness all the way up and enabling Wi-Fi, Samsung's second-generation Galaxy Tab performs admirably against other 10.1" Android-based tablets, which typically last five hours or less.

The results of our video playback test demonstrate little improvement over the previous-gen Galaxy Tab. Although we disabled the Wi-Fi radio, we were only able to play back seven hours of H.264-encoded content.

The original Galaxy Tab 10.1 was impressive, but it wasn't without fault. For example, we found that its long 5.5-hour recharge time was particularly irksome. Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 makes subtle improvements, reaching full charge in only five hours.