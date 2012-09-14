Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Review: Samsung's Second-Child Syndrome

Battery Life And Recharge Time
Battery Life & Recharge Benchmarks (Background Info)
The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 fares well in our battery life test, delivering about six hours and 48 minutes of Web browsing and MP3 playback. Even in light of the higher power consumption associated with turning brightness all the way up and enabling Wi-Fi, Samsung's second-generation Galaxy Tab performs admirably against other 10.1" Android-based tablets, which typically last five hours or less.
The results of our video playback test demonstrate little improvement over the previous-gen Galaxy Tab. Although we disabled the Wi-Fi radio, we were only able to play back seven hours of H.264-encoded content.
The original Galaxy Tab 10.1 was impressive, but it wasn't without fault. For example, we found that its long 5.5-hour recharge time was particularly irksome. Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 makes subtle improvements, reaching full charge in only five hours.
When I saw it on the shelves I thought the store clerks labeled the specs wrong.
To my horror, they were correct.
I don't know what the hell Samsung was thinking, if they were purposely pulling that stunt so that the Galaxy Note 10.1" would look more appealing they sure succeeded but sadly for them, I snagged a Nexus 7 earlier on.
The Tab 2 should be seen as a budget tablet, and the Note should be seen as a high-end tablet.
That'd be a better way of looking at this if this new Galaxy Tab was priced more modestly. At this price, is is not a good deal. It's not horrible, but this is disappointing. It is only $100 cheaper than the Note, but it has maybe half of the CPU performance (if that) and is otherwise disappointing in a variety of other ways.
