The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

Wolfenstein
When using the default settings without any sort of .ini file tweaks, Wolfenstein doesn't require much hardware horsepower. For this test, we disabled the frame rate limit, as we'd otherwise flatline at 60 FPS. With two cores, the game feels really natural, and the graphics card is fully utilized. Judging by frame rate values, you can even manage with a single-core CPU.
If you have a weak graphics card, you should upgrade it and then go for a dual-core CPU. Graphics memory utilization is minimal, at just 379 MB due to the lack of AA.
Assuming you use the same amount of RAM .
@KingArcher Unless the program was designed for x64, you had more than 4GB of unused RAM that the game could use and could use more than 4GB I highly doubt whether or not your on x86 or x64 would matter.
@nativeson8803 What difference would it make on games that are still GPU limited at two cores? Even then, there were games limited by the GPU at four cores. Taking advantage of a CPU with four cores or more is going to be hard when you need more GPU to get more frame rates.
In the end, it's all about finding the perfect balance in hardware. If you want my advice, pair the GTX 460 768 MB with a fast dual core, but get a good quad with higher end model GPUs.
