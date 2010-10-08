The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

Game Loading Times
Why you should switch to a powerful multi-core CPU? Loading times could be one reason. Differences can be quite significant, and the more complex a game is, the more impact the CPU has. The shorter the bar in our graphs, the faster the game loaded. All numbers are in seconds.
Overclocking the CPU finally has an impact here. And if these charts make you think about memory usage, then keep in mind that a lot of games like GTA 4, Oblivion, and Fallout 3 have an almost open environment that loads on the fly. A multi-core CPU can permanently and constantly speed up this process, leading to a smoother experience. In RTS games like StarCraft II and Supreme Commander 2, frame rate drops due to the loading of new effects are less severe.
Assuming you use the same amount of RAM .
@KingArcher Unless the program was designed for x64, you had more than 4GB of unused RAM that the game could use and could use more than 4GB I highly doubt whether or not your on x86 or x64 would matter.
@nativeson8803 What difference would it make on games that are still GPU limited at two cores? Even then, there were games limited by the GPU at four cores. Taking advantage of a CPU with four cores or more is going to be hard when you need more GPU to get more frame rates.
In the end, it's all about finding the perfect balance in hardware. If you want my advice, pair the GTX 460 768 MB with a fast dual core, but get a good quad with higher end model GPUs.
