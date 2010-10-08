The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

Kane & Lynch 2

Using a single-core CPU limits graphics card performance in this game, while a dual-core CPU is perfectly fine. Overclocking does not result in any frame rate increase, but CPU utilization goes down.

With anti-aliasing activated (the game only supports 4xAA), 585 MB of graphics memory gets used. You need at least two CPU cores to get the most out of a GeForce GTX 460 in this game.