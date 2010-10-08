The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

This game will not even start with the CPU set to employ a single core. Looking at CPU utilization, though, we see that two cores are sufficient and there's no advantage to using four cores at all. Overclocking yields some benefit, with utilization dropping and frame rates increasing ever so slightly.

Game play is pretty smooth, but to get even better frame rates you should suffice with a dual-core CPU and then focus on a better graphics card. As for graphics memory, the game only uses 600 MB, even with AA activated.