The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
This game will not even start with the CPU set to employ a single core. Looking at CPU utilization, though, we see that two cores are sufficient and there's no advantage to using four cores at all. Overclocking yields some benefit, with utilization dropping and frame rates increasing ever so slightly.
Game play is pretty smooth, but to get even better frame rates you should suffice with a dual-core CPU and then focus on a better graphics card. As for graphics memory, the game only uses 600 MB, even with AA activated.
Assuming you use the same amount of RAM .
@KingArcher Unless the program was designed for x64, you had more than 4GB of unused RAM that the game could use and could use more than 4GB I highly doubt whether or not your on x86 or x64 would matter.
@nativeson8803 What difference would it make on games that are still GPU limited at two cores? Even then, there were games limited by the GPU at four cores. Taking advantage of a CPU with four cores or more is going to be hard when you need more GPU to get more frame rates.
In the end, it's all about finding the perfect balance in hardware. If you want my advice, pair the GTX 460 768 MB with a fast dual core, but get a good quad with higher end model GPUs.
