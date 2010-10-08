The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
Just like Metro 2033, the DirectX 11-enabled S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is heavily dependent on the graphics card.
A single-core CPU gets overwhelmed, but a second core, despite helping slightly and generating a few more frames per second, hardly gets used at all. A quad-core CPU fails to bolster performance, though overclocking offers a bit of improvement. Focus on the graphics card and consider using at least a dual-core CPU. Graphics memory is completely maxed out at 762 MB with AA activated.
Assuming you use the same amount of RAM .
@KingArcher Unless the program was designed for x64, you had more than 4GB of unused RAM that the game could use and could use more than 4GB I highly doubt whether or not your on x86 or x64 would matter.
@nativeson8803 What difference would it make on games that are still GPU limited at two cores? Even then, there were games limited by the GPU at four cores. Taking advantage of a CPU with four cores or more is going to be hard when you need more GPU to get more frame rates.
In the end, it's all about finding the perfect balance in hardware. If you want my advice, pair the GTX 460 768 MB with a fast dual core, but get a good quad with higher end model GPUs.
It still taxes the most powerful systems
Make a Part 3.