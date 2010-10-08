The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 2

StarCraft II
If you play StarCraft II with a single-core CPU, you won't get the most out of a GeForce GTX 460. The game is rather content with a dual-core CPU, and while it leverages a quad-core CPU, only two of the cores are fully utilized, with graphics card utilization climbing from 93 to 96 percent. Overclocking yields a slight decrease in frame rates. This brings CPU utilization down somewhat, while graphics card utilization goes up to 97 percent.
We're a bit low on graphics card memory reserves with the 768 MB GeForce GTX 460, as StarCraft II guzzles 611 MB, despite the lack of AA. To get more out of this game, you should upgrade to a dual-core CPU and then focus on the graphics card. Fortunately, an upgrade doesn't make much sense for StarCraft II. Frame rates are smooth with a dual-core CPU and an Nvidia GTX 460, even in single-player or replay mode.
Assuming you use the same amount of RAM .
@KingArcher Unless the program was designed for x64, you had more than 4GB of unused RAM that the game could use and could use more than 4GB I highly doubt whether or not your on x86 or x64 would matter.
@nativeson8803 What difference would it make on games that are still GPU limited at two cores? Even then, there were games limited by the GPU at four cores. Taking advantage of a CPU with four cores or more is going to be hard when you need more GPU to get more frame rates.
In the end, it's all about finding the perfect balance in hardware. If you want my advice, pair the GTX 460 768 MB with a fast dual core, but get a good quad with higher end model GPUs.
