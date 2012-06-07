System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Performance Summary And Efficiency
We summarize performance and efficiency using last quarter's stock $650 system as a baseline.
Performance Summary
Earlier this year, the $650 PC delivered just enough performance to edge out Don's pricier enthusiast-oriented system in overall bang-for-the-buck value, despite being GPU-heavy and built specifically for 1920x1080 gaming.
After achieving only 68% of last quarter's overall performance at 77% of that last system's cost, today's $500 build prepares for total embarrassment in tomorrow’s value comparison.
No, this doesn't come as a surprise. By spending just 10% of our smaller budget on an entry-level CPU, we knowingly showed up to this battle armed with big graphics and little more. Don't get us wrong; the Celeron G530 offers very good performance for its low price tag. But it's not able to compensate for the fact that our big-ticket item only shines in one particular component of the SBM's weighting system.
Efficiency
Using the same amount of energy, on average, as last quarter's effort, while only delivering 68% of its overall performance, today's system suffers a big loss in efficiency. But breaking the power results down a little more tells a more complete story.
In office productivity or content creation tasks (or any other time the GeForce GTX 560 Ti sits idle), this machine's power consumption would be extremely low, and its efficiency would be more in line with the preceding build. Where efficiency suffers is gaming, in which case you care more about playable performance than what's being pulled from the wall.
any enthusiast with limited budget would want to maximize his core clocks with higher voltages.. the card can keep cool by increasing the fan speed.
More noise for a gaming session is acceptable.
pun intended ? ;)
Diablo 3 maxes out at 60fps with occasional dips down to ~30fps when getting mobbed on hell. As for SC2, frame rates for me tended to be around 35fps on average with everything maxed out at 1920x1080 for both games.
While not the first chips I had overclocked, those slot 1 Celeron's gave me the incurable OC bug! *dreams of G530K*
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks, Paul! for tackling love and system-building with reckless abandon.
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.