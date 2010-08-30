Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator
The fastest card generates around 15% higher frames per second than the reference card, with all others falling in the middle according to clock frequency. We’d be willing to use any of these cards to run Alien Vs. Predator at 1680x1050 with AA disabled, though the slowest card does dip slightly below our minimally acceptable average of 40 FPS.
Only the fastest card is able to average 40 FPS at 1920x1080, again without AA.
None of these cards are suitable for Alien Vs. Predator at 2560x1600, yet two of Palit’s super-fast cards should easily pull it off in SLI. Overclocking anyone?
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.