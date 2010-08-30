Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator

The fastest card generates around 15% higher frames per second than the reference card, with all others falling in the middle according to clock frequency. We’d be willing to use any of these cards to run Alien Vs. Predator at 1680x1050 with AA disabled, though the slowest card does dip slightly below our minimally acceptable average of 40 FPS.

Only the fastest card is able to average 40 FPS at 1920x1080, again without AA.

None of these cards are suitable for Alien Vs. Predator at 2560x1600, yet two of Palit’s super-fast cards should easily pull it off in SLI. Overclocking anyone?