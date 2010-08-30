Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Mid-market monitors typically have a 1680x1050 or 1920x1080 resolution, so it’s probably a pretty safe assumption that mid-budget graphics users will want a card that can run their games at a minimum of 1680x1050.

That’s not so easy to do in Crysis, at least not when Very High details are enabled. Yet, a check of the benchmark log for each 1680x1050 no-AA test reveals that all of today’s retail cards remain above 20 FPS minimum, even though their average FPS never reaches 40. That is to say the game is playable at our lowest test setting, if barely.