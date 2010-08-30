Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Crysis
Mid-market monitors typically have a 1680x1050 or 1920x1080 resolution, so it’s probably a pretty safe assumption that mid-budget graphics users will want a card that can run their games at a minimum of 1680x1050.
That’s not so easy to do in Crysis, at least not when Very High details are enabled. Yet, a check of the benchmark log for each 1680x1050 no-AA test reveals that all of today’s retail cards remain above 20 FPS minimum, even though their average FPS never reaches 40. That is to say the game is playable at our lowest test setting, if barely.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
