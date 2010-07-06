GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The latest S.T.A.L.K.E.R. benchmark runs both DX11 and DX10 hardware in native mode, requiring us to once again test DX11 mobile solutions twice.

The GeForce GTX 480M beats every mobile competitor at all resolutions in DX10 mode when using the above quality settings, and still manages to outpace the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 in DX11 mode.

With minimum frame rates far lower than the averages above, no mobile solution is really adequate for playing this demanding title at its highest quality settings.