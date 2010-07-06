GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
The latest S.T.A.L.K.E.R. benchmark runs both DX11 and DX10 hardware in native mode, requiring us to once again test DX11 mobile solutions twice.
The GeForce GTX 480M beats every mobile competitor at all resolutions in DX10 mode when using the above quality settings, and still manages to outpace the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 in DX11 mode.
With minimum frame rates far lower than the averages above, no mobile solution is really adequate for playing this demanding title at its highest quality settings.
Agree on the naming thing on the last page, that would be helpful.
Before its launch,it was rumored that it will have a much higher power consumption than 5870M, but now it seems they are close
They changed it in response to Nvidia's naming scheme, which is a shame. I liked the matching of desktop/laptop performance to names, too. :/