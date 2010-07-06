GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

More W880CU Features

Clevo knows that anything plugged into the front of a notebook becomes a hazard once the unit leaves the desk. Only the tiny vent holes disturb an otherwise-smooth front edge.

A 2.0 MP camera occupies the top edge of the W880CU’s frame, a surface that features a high-gloss finish to match the sheen of the unit’s flat panel display. A matte finish on other surfaces reduces fingerprints.

The standard touchpad features a fingerprint scanner to make logins quicker and more secure.

AVADirect packs its W880CU with a notebook bag and shoulder strap, power brick and cord, OEM-license Windows 7 OS, manufacturer documentation booklets, a standard telephone cord, secondary hard drive bracket, and its own documentation folder.

A CD Sleeve within AVADirect’s system documentation folder includes drivers and software for all installed hardware. Also included (but not shown) is a DVI-I-to-VGA adapter block.