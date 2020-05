Palit VTune

Palit VTune allows the GTX560Ti Sonic’s GPU to be adjusted from 50 to 1170 MHz, and its DRAM from 270 to 5040 MT/s data rate.

As with its clock controls, Palit’s VTune fan controls put a different face on the features already available in Nvidia System Tools.

Remaining VTune features replicate a few of the key settings of Nvidia's Control Panel.