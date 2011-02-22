Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator

While the majority of games once required an average frame rate of 40 FPS to maintain a minimum frame rate of 20 FPS, the AvP benchmark runs fairly smoothly at only 30 FPS. That means all of today’s cards can play at full detail and 4x AA up to 1920x1080, though the increased frame rates of Sparkle's and Gigabyte's cards certainly grabbed our attention.

Game testing still appears smooth at 2560x1600 for every card with AA disabled, but adding that feature brought occasional frozen frames (pauses greater than 50 ms) on every card. Though the faster cards look better in the charts, overclocking isn’t breaking any barriers in this title.