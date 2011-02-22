Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Just about anything marketed towards gamers can play Crysis these days, but setting Very High details and resolutions in excess of 720p separates serious hardware from the pretenders.

We took notes on minimum frame rates. Checking them revealed that every card could play at 1920x1080 with full details and 4x AA, the slowest having a minimum frame rate of 23 FPS. Stepping up to 2560x1600 took every card out of the running, with the minimum frame rate of the fastest card dropping to 16 FPS. Once again, the 1000 MHz cards look great, but fail to break any “playability” barriers.