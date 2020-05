Benchmark Results: F1 2010

F1 2010’s minimum and average frame rates tend to be very close, once again going against the old-fashioned 40 FPS average rule for playability. Every GeForce GTX 560 Ti looks good here.

The lowest minimum frame rate at 4x AA and 2560x1600 is 34 FPS, so overclocking isn’t needed in this title. Still, the 1000 MHz cards look better in the charts.