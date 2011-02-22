Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Gigabyte OC Guru

Gigabyte's OC Guru resembles our favorite graphics overclocking utility, but lacks its advanced fan controls. GPU voltage, as with the competing utility, does not currently work with this card. We expect an update to address the stuck setting.

Memory voltage can be adjusted from 1.36 to 1.57 volts, GPU frequency from 405 to 2000 MHz, and DRAM data rate from 1160 to 5496 MT/s. Four additional profiles repeat these settings, which can be enabled via hot-keyed combinations.

Custom clock and color controls can be auto-enabled with 3D applications via a second main menu. A third menu monitors power savings due to smart regulator controls, though differences in card design mean that the savings can’t be compared to any other product.