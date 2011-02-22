Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Jetway N560-E8-1GV

A popular value brand in several foreign markets, Jetway is still trying to crack the U.S. graphics market, where brand recognition means everything. A marketing partner of Nvidia's, its retail products are completely unchanged from the reference specification we reviewed when the GeForce GTX 560 Ti first launched.

Although rebates have traditionally been a strong selling point for reference cards, Jetway was invited today to set the baseline by which overclocked cards could be compared.

This also gives us a chance to look at an unaltered Nvidia reference circuit board. Power connectors on the forward edge allow the card to fit within low-profile or narrow chassis, but can be somewhat hard to reach within small towers.

Remembering that Jetway was invited to represent the reference card’s performance, we were surprised to find this model set to 1000 MHz GPU and GDDR5-4800.

Too fast to represent the reference card we were expecting, too slow to serve as an exhibition card, exceeding some of the actual retail samples submitted, and lacking any relevance to the firm’s product line, Jetway’s modified sample was disqualified from today’s performance charts. Anyone looking for a good price on a really stylish stock card will find the above sample, clocked at 822 MHz GPU and GDDR5-4008, selling online in a few weeks.