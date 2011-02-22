Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

MSI N560GTX-TI Twin Frozr II/OC

While one of its competitors was noted for its artistic flair, MSI’s OC-Edition GTX 560 Ti sticks with the firm’s now-familiar industrial-art simplicity.

The heavy aluminum lid covers a four-heat-pipe cooler on a card that otherwise appears to follow the reference design. The one exception that matters is its voltage regulator, which uses six higher-quality ferrite-core chokes.

While the Twin Frozr II cooler extends the OC-Edition’s overall length to 9.5”, builders who need to calculate power connector clearance will be pleased to know that the end of the card is only 8.8” from the back of its slot plate.

MSI’s least-expensive overclocked model, the N560GTX-TI Twin Frozr II/OC comes with mild 9% GPU and 4% DRAM overclocks at a similarly-mild $5 price increase over the base model.

With the extra $5 barely covering the beefier cooler, we didn’t expect any extras in MSI’s installation kit. The N560GTX-TI Twin Frozr II/OC comes with a mini-to-full HDMI adapter rather than a cable, plus VGA and power adapters.