GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: Civilization 5 (DX11)
Civilization 5 is a tough title to test, and yet we wanted to include it to complement all of the first-person shooters in our benchmark suite. The interesting news here is that, while most developers are using DirectX 11 to improve the visual quality of their games, Firaxis uses it to help augment performance via tessellation.
As a result, our lineup of DirectX 11-class cards posts incredibly high frame rates. The leader benchmark displays a number of the game’s commanding units, rendered in 300+ frame animations. Its performance demonstrates the placing we’d roughly expect, albeit at those insane frame rates.
The map view test involves presiding over an actual game map and measuring performance zoomed into and out of the world view. Frame rates there are a little less consistent here, though it’s worth noting that any of these cards yield playable performance with all of the game’s detail settings maxed out.
If the 6850 and 6870 have shown one thing.. they are much better then the last gen in many ways (power, noise and scaling) and the cayman is much more robust then the barts. So, before you start calling a winner here, wait and see. That is my advise.
A single GPU nearly outperforming a 5970 is quite a statement. Wonder if AMD has what it takes to answer this as the 6850 IMPO is pretty disappointing other then the price.
We'll see what the 69xx have to offer. NVIDIA releasing now puts somewhat of a time constraint on AMD though. If it takes them too long to get something out the door, even some people waiting now may just get the 580 for christmas.
By the way, i know you guys decided to drop crysis, and i can understand that, but given that this is a high end card, maybe you should have considered it, since frankly anyone buying a card like this would probably want it for crysis more than anything else. A 6870 is more than enough for the others.
With ATI's meat-and-gravy bits of the 6000 series on the launchpad, you'd be an idiot to buy one of these at this price.